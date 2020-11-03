Weekly police department arrests/reports 11/03/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On November 1st at 11:56 p.m. Ofc. Christopher Cheverie Jr. arrested

Joshua Adam Scoullar, 27, of North Attleborough, MA was charged with

Operating without a license

Speeding

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrest for the past week.

Editor’s note: Barnstable and Falmouth have not posted their logs as of press time. CWN will update this article once the updates come in.