Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/08/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week.

On December 3rd at 1:08 p.m.

Benjamin F. Travers, 21, of Brewster was charged with

Warrant arrest

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On November 30th at 12:14 p.m.

Marc Alan Cheek, 47, of Truro was charged with

Warrant arrest

On November 30th at 10:16 p.m.

Lena Kellam, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 1st at 12:46 a.m.

Michael Allen Conklin, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Edgardo Antonio Ortiz, 39, was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 2nd at 7:55 p.m.

Caio Miranda Mayer, 19, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 5th at 8:40 a.m.

John C. MacKeil, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 5th at 2:14 p.m.

Roniel Feliciano, 36, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Warrant arrest

On December 6th at 1:54 a.m.

Wyatt Russel Vanspyker, 19, of Bourne was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Speeding

On December 6th at 2:58 p.m.

William T. Logie, 57, of Norfolk, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On December 6th at 9:39 p.m.

Amanda Barbara Rancourt, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended

Leaving the scene of property damage

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Number plate violation

On December 6th at 10:52 p.m.

Christopher C. Buckell, 26, of Humarock, MA was chargd with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On November 30th at 8;24 a.m.

Alexander Greg Sousa, 34, of Billerica, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

