Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/08/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week.
On December 3rd at 1:08 p.m.
Benjamin F. Travers, 21, of Brewster was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On November 30th at 12:14 p.m.
Marc Alan Cheek, 47, of Truro was charged with
Warrant arrest
On November 30th at 10:16 p.m.
Lena Kellam, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 1st at 12:46 a.m.
Michael Allen Conklin, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
and
Edgardo Antonio Ortiz, 39, was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 2nd at 7:55 p.m.
Caio Miranda Mayer, 19, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 5th at 8:40 a.m.
John C. MacKeil, 31, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 5th at 2:14 p.m.
Roniel Feliciano, 36, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Warrant arrest
On December 6th at 1:54 a.m.
Wyatt Russel Vanspyker, 19, of Bourne was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Speeding
On December 6th at 2:58 p.m.
William T. Logie, 57, of Norfolk, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On December 6th at 9:39 p.m.
Amanda Barbara Rancourt, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended
Leaving the scene of property damage
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Number plate violation
On December 6th at 10:52 p.m.
Christopher C. Buckell, 26, of Humarock, MA was chargd with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery on a police officer
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On November 30th at 8;24 a.m.
Alexander Greg Sousa, 34, of Billerica, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police