Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/15/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 8th at 10:40 p.m.

Scott Dunham, 40, of Plymouth, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended

Possession of a Class B substance

On December 13th at 8:08 p.m.

Madison Bradford White, 18, of South Chatham was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 7th at 10:32 p.m.

Antonio Marques Goncalves, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Marked lanes violation

On December 7th at 11:45 p.m.

Matthew B. Whitney, 31, of Carver, MA was charged with

Valdalizing property

On December 8th at 4:26 p.m.

Christian Omar Pearson, 25, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 11th at 12:46 a.m.

Don C. Collins, 25, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 11th at 5:29 p.m.

Tracy J. Ennes, 54, of North Harwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Fail to yield at intersection

On December 11th at 11:04 p.m.

Christopher J. Hicks, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 12th at 10:14 a.m.

Jerry Joseph Pennini, 36, of East Wareham, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 12th at 12:38 p.m.

Randall Brian Newell III, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Warrant arrest

On December 12th at 10:19 p.m.

Jenna Marie Gagnon, 21, of Soth Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating recklessly to endanger

Fail to stop or yield at red light

On December 12th at 10:55 p.m.

John Hogan, 30, of Belmont, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating recklessly to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Resisting arrest

Assult and battery on a police officer

On December 13th at 2:56 p.m.

Steven J. Boudreau, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Intimidating a witness

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On December 7th at 1:48 p.m.

Fallon S. Antone, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Operating after license/registration revoked

Uninsured vehicle

On December 8th at 8:54 p.m.

Andrew S. Darby, 31, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On December 12th at 6:07 p.m.

Deron Paul Harpool, 25, of Falmouth was charged with

Carrying a dangerous weapon

Assault with dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct

False crime report

Data furnished by Falmouth Police