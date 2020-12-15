Weekly police department arrests/reports 12/15/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN -Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 8th at 10:40 p.m.
Scott Dunham, 40, of Plymouth, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended
Possession of a Class B substance
On December 13th at 8:08 p.m.
Madison Bradford White, 18, of South Chatham was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 7th at 10:32 p.m.
Antonio Marques Goncalves, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Marked lanes violation
On December 7th at 11:45 p.m.
Matthew B. Whitney, 31, of Carver, MA was charged with
Valdalizing property
On December 8th at 4:26 p.m.
Christian Omar Pearson, 25, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 11th at 12:46 a.m.
Don C. Collins, 25, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 11th at 5:29 p.m.
Tracy J. Ennes, 54, of North Harwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Fail to yield at intersection
On December 11th at 11:04 p.m.
Christopher J. Hicks, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 12th at 10:14 a.m.
Jerry Joseph Pennini, 36, of East Wareham, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 12th at 12:38 p.m.
Randall Brian Newell III, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Warrant arrest
On December 12th at 10:19 p.m.
Jenna Marie Gagnon, 21, of Soth Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating recklessly to endanger
Fail to stop or yield at red light
On December 12th at 10:55 p.m.
John Hogan, 30, of Belmont, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating recklessly to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Resisting arrest
Assult and battery on a police officer
On December 13th at 2:56 p.m.
Steven J. Boudreau, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Intimidating a witness
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On December 7th at 1:48 p.m.
Fallon S. Antone, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Operating after license/registration revoked
Uninsured vehicle
On December 8th at 8:54 p.m.
Andrew S. Darby, 31, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On December 12th at 6:07 p.m.
Deron Paul Harpool, 25, of Falmouth was charged with
Carrying a dangerous weapon
Assault with dangerous weapon
Disorderly conduct
False crime report
Data furnished by Falmouth Police