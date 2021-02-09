Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/09/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 1st at 5:57 a.m.

Ira Lee Ward, 61, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Trespassing

On February 1st at 7:16 a.m.

Nasir Abdullah, 57, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 2nd at 8:57 a.m.

Micahel Griswold, 32, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 3rd at 12:54 a.m.

Christy Anne Hennigan, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender

Resisting arrest

Fail to identify self

On February 3rd at 9:35 p.m.

Mathew Paul Bonfiglio, 27, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 4th at 12:40 a.m.

Donald F. Whitney, 544, of Hudson, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

On February 4th at 12:39 p.m.

Sydney McGee Speight, 25, of Centervillle was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 4th at 7:53 p.m.

Graciene De Oliveria Souza, 42, of Cotuit was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

Leaving the scene of property damage

Operating without lights

On February 4th at 9:45 p.m.

John Richard Aliberti, 62, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 4th at 10:22 p.m.

Lance E. Griswold, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On February 5th at 1:34 a.m.

Nelson Gonzalez Jr., 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

On February 5th at 6:43 a.m.

Nathan Frederic Winslow, 24, of Yarmouth Port was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 5th at 5:49 p.m.

Darren P. Devine, 29, of West Barnstable was charged with

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony

Resisting arrest

On Febuary 5th at 5:59 p.m.

Dawn M. Squires, 54, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 5th at 8:04 p.m.

Alexander Micahel Jason, 34, of Marstons Mills wass charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On February 6th at 8:20 p.m.

Byron M. McHenry, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On February 7th at 3:23 a.m.

Vitor Ferreira, 24, of Framingham, MA was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop for police

Leaving the scene of property damage

Operating without a license

Fail to stop or yield

Speeding

On February 7th at 11:34 p.m.

Nicholas J, Estrella, 37, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrrest

Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Resisting arrest

Vandalising property

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 1st at 12:47 p.m.

Sara Eleanor Pacheco, 37, of Teaticket was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 1st at 6:49 p.m.

Stephen Delaney, 34, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 4th at 11:02 p.m.

Davie Wayne Martin Jr., 34, of Falmouth was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance (2 counts)

Warrant arrest (5 counts)

On February 6th at 8:40 p.m.

Chad C. Brown, 24, of Worcester, MA was charged with

Operating without a license

Fail to identify self

Lights violation

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

Data furnished by Falmouth Police