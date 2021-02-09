Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/09/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 1st at 5:57 a.m.
Ira Lee Ward, 61, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Trespassing
On February 1st at 7:16 a.m.
Nasir Abdullah, 57, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 2nd at 8:57 a.m.
Micahel Griswold, 32, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 3rd at 12:54 a.m.
Christy Anne Hennigan, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating after license revoked as habitual traffic offender
Resisting arrest
Fail to identify self
On February 3rd at 9:35 p.m.
Mathew Paul Bonfiglio, 27, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 4th at 12:40 a.m.
Donald F. Whitney, 544, of Hudson, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
On February 4th at 12:39 p.m.
Sydney McGee Speight, 25, of Centervillle was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 4th at 7:53 p.m.
Graciene De Oliveria Souza, 42, of Cotuit was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
Leaving the scene of property damage
Operating without lights
On February 4th at 9:45 p.m.
John Richard Aliberti, 62, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On February 4th at 10:22 p.m.
Lance E. Griswold, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On February 5th at 1:34 a.m.
Nelson Gonzalez Jr., 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
On February 5th at 6:43 a.m.
Nathan Frederic Winslow, 24, of Yarmouth Port was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 5th at 5:49 p.m.
Darren P. Devine, 29, of West Barnstable was charged with
Breaking and entering in the nighttime with the intent to commit a felony
Resisting arrest
On Febuary 5th at 5:59 p.m.
Dawn M. Squires, 54, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 5th at 8:04 p.m.
Alexander Micahel Jason, 34, of Marstons Mills wass charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On February 6th at 8:20 p.m.
Byron M. McHenry, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On February 7th at 3:23 a.m.
Vitor Ferreira, 24, of Framingham, MA was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop for police
Leaving the scene of property damage
Operating without a license
Fail to stop or yield
Speeding
On February 7th at 11:34 p.m.
Nicholas J, Estrella, 37, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrrest
Breaking and entering in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Resisting arrest
Vandalising property
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 1st at 12:47 p.m.
Sara Eleanor Pacheco, 37, of Teaticket was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 1st at 6:49 p.m.
Stephen Delaney, 34, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 4th at 11:02 p.m.
Davie Wayne Martin Jr., 34, of Falmouth was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance (2 counts)
Warrant arrest (5 counts)
On February 6th at 8:40 p.m.
Chad C. Brown, 24, of Worcester, MA was charged with
Operating without a license
Fail to identify self
Lights violation
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
Data furnished by Falmouth Police