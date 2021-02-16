Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/16/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 9th at 4:15 p.m.

Iyata Ione Tavares, 41, of Dennis was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

On February 9th at 6:46 p-.m.

Maryrose Hovestadt, 48, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

State highway violation

On Feruary 11th at 9:52 p.m.

Karen Ann Nemoto, 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 13th at 6:12 a.m.

Jonathan Brett Hubbard, 35, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 14th at 9:16 p.m.

Edward Joseph Poirer, 29, of Barnstable was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Marked lanes violation

Fail to signal

Speeding

On February 14th at 11:04 p.m.

Odair Silva, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

A&B with a dangerous weapon

Strangulation or suffocation

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 12th at 10:02 p.m.

Joshua LaFrange, 28, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance

Possession of a Class E substance (6 counts)

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Uninspected vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Logs not posted past 2/12 at 8 AM)