Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/16/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report no arrests for the past week.
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 9th at 4:15 p.m.
Iyata Ione Tavares, 41, of Dennis was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
On February 9th at 6:46 p-.m.
Maryrose Hovestadt, 48, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
State highway violation
On Feruary 11th at 9:52 p.m.
Karen Ann Nemoto, 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 13th at 6:12 a.m.
Jonathan Brett Hubbard, 35, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 14th at 9:16 p.m.
Edward Joseph Poirer, 29, of Barnstable was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Marked lanes violation
Fail to signal
Speeding
On February 14th at 11:04 p.m.
Odair Silva, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
A&B with a dangerous weapon
Strangulation or suffocation
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 12th at 10:02 p.m.
Joshua LaFrange, 28, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance
Possession of a Class E substance (6 counts)
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Uninspected vehicle
Data furnished by Falmouth Police (Logs not posted past 2/12 at 8 AM)