Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/18/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 12th at 8:15 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Joanie L. Johnson, 42, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 10th at 10:46 a.m.
Caitlyn Sprague, 39, of Marstons Mills, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Uninspected vehicle
On February 10th at 3:54 p.m.
Walter Zacharia DaLuze, 66, of West Yarmouth was charged iwth
Uttering a counterfeit note
On February 11th at 9:52 p.m.
Karan Ann Nemoto, 62, was charged with
Warrant arrest (Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
On February 12th at 12:44 p.m.
Katlynn Ann Donovan, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 12th at 6:32 p.m.
Amanda E. Lamb, 31, of West Hyannisport was charged wth
Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200)
On February 12th at 7:35 p.m.
Nathaniel Perkinds, 27, was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B DW, A&B)
Resisting arrest
On February 12th at 11:17 p.m.
Nicholas J. Estrella, 36, of Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B family, strangulation, violating abuse prevention order)
Warrant arrest (violating an abuse prevention order)
On February 13th at 11:34 a.m.
Teresa M. Manzo, 56, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (larceny from person)
Larceny from a building
On February 13th at 2:31 p.m.
William J. Adams, 24, of Hyannis was charged with
Assualt and battery
On February 13th at 4:32 p.m.
James Robert Parker, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Unarmed robbery
Receiving stolen property less than $1,200
On February 13th at 10:44 p.m.
Kevin Arthur Roderick, 28, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
On February 14th at 7:30 a.m.
Stephen W. Poirier, 32 of Hyannis was charged with
Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
On February 14th at 4:40 p.m.
Mary Beth Kathleen Phelan, 57, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 14th at 9:35 p.m.
Sharon L. Christensen, 58, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On February 15th at 11:04 a.m.
Sabrena S. Robinson, 25, of Teaticket was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 15th at 7:34 p.m.
Deigo Armandi M Guaman, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Defective equipment
On February 16th at 11:04 p.m.
Jonathan Richard McCormick, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 12th at 4:18 p.m.
Shawn Paul Stanley, 31, of East Falmouth was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense)
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 14th at 10:25 a.m.
Cassie J. Oliveira, 41, of Falmouth was charged with
Oprating after license suspended/revoked for OUI
Speeding
Possession of a Class A substance
On February 15th at 10:26 p.m.
Christopher G. MaGee, 56, of East Longmeadow, MA was charged with
Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance
Possession of a Class B substance
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Uninpsected vehicle
On Februaty 16th at 1:41 a.m.
Christopher M. Perry, 36, of Teaticket was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
Data furnished by Falmouth Police