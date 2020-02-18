Weekly police department arrests/reports 2/18/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 12th at 8:15 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Joanie L. Johnson, 42, of Provincetown who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.



BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 10th at 10:46 a.m.

Caitlyn Sprague, 39, of Marstons Mills, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Uninspected vehicle

On February 10th at 3:54 p.m.

Walter Zacharia DaLuze, 66, of West Yarmouth was charged iwth

Uttering a counterfeit note

On February 11th at 9:52 p.m.

Karan Ann Nemoto, 62, was charged with

Warrant arrest (Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

On February 12th at 12:44 p.m.

Katlynn Ann Donovan, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 12th at 6:32 p.m.

Amanda E. Lamb, 31, of West Hyannisport was charged wth

Warrant arrest (larceny over $1,200)

On February 12th at 7:35 p.m.

Nathaniel Perkinds, 27, was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B DW, A&B)

Resisting arrest

On February 12th at 11:17 p.m.

Nicholas J. Estrella, 36, of Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B family, strangulation, violating abuse prevention order)

Warrant arrest (violating an abuse prevention order)

On February 13th at 11:34 a.m.

Teresa M. Manzo, 56, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (larceny from person)

Larceny from a building

On February 13th at 2:31 p.m.

William J. Adams, 24, of Hyannis was charged with

Assualt and battery

On February 13th at 4:32 p.m.

James Robert Parker, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Unarmed robbery

Receiving stolen property less than $1,200

On February 13th at 10:44 p.m.

Kevin Arthur Roderick, 28, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

On February 14th at 7:30 a.m.

Stephen W. Poirier, 32 of Hyannis was charged with

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

On February 14th at 4:40 p.m.

Mary Beth Kathleen Phelan, 57, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 14th at 9:35 p.m.

Sharon L. Christensen, 58, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 15th at 11:04 a.m.

Sabrena S. Robinson, 25, of Teaticket was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 15th at 7:34 p.m.

Deigo Armandi M Guaman, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Defective equipment

On February 16th at 11:04 p.m.

Jonathan Richard McCormick, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 12th at 4:18 p.m.

Shawn Paul Stanley, 31, of East Falmouth was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense)

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 14th at 10:25 a.m.

Cassie J. Oliveira, 41, of Falmouth was charged with

Oprating after license suspended/revoked for OUI

Speeding

Possession of a Class A substance

On February 15th at 10:26 p.m.

Christopher G. MaGee, 56, of East Longmeadow, MA was charged with

Possession with intent to distribute a Class A substance

Possession of a Class B substance

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Uninpsected vehicle

On Februaty 16th at 1:41 a.m.

Christopher M. Perry, 36, of Teaticket was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

Data furnished by Falmouth Police