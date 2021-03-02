Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/02/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On February 24th at 6:40 p.m.

Thomas J. Czyoski, 70, was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week:

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 23rd at 3:27 p.m.

Michael J. Anderson, 69, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery to intimidate/hate crime

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 24th at 2:48 p.m.

Tekeea Marie Newcomb, 35, of Hyannis was charged with

Intimidating a witness

On February 24th at 3:11 p.m.

Peter J. Hanley, 65, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended for OUI

Unregistered vehicle

On February 25th at 12:52 a.m.

Peter A. Lopes, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after liense suspended (subsequent offense)

Operating without ignition interlock

On February 25th at 2:15 a.m.

Garvey E. Alston, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Bcyclist refusing to give name/address

Bicycle violation

Disorderly conduct

On February 25th at 11:31 a.m.

Connor M. Fay, 27, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 26th at 4:11 p.m.

Antonio Joseph Arede, 55, of East Sandwich was charged with

Warrant arrest

On February 26th at 11:16 p.m.

Luiz Fernando Bonhoti, 35, of Osterville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 28th at 3:19 p.m.

Casey T. Weatherbee, 27, of Osterville was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On February 23rd at 11:56 p.m.

Cassie J. Oliveira, 42, of Mashpee was charged with

Possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense)

Distributing a Class A substance

Possession of a Class B substance (subsequent offense)

Distributing a Class B substance

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On February 24th at 8:21 p.m.

Matthew P. Mercer, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On February 25th at 6:12 p.m.

Joshua D. Lach, 38, of Bourne was charged with

Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor

Trespassing

Larceny over $1,200

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On February 25th at 7:08 p.m.

Maria T. Teed, 51, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police