Weekly police department arrests/reports 3/02/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On February 24th at 6:40 p.m.
Thomas J. Czyoski, 70, was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week:
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 23rd at 3:27 p.m.
Michael J. Anderson, 69, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery to intimidate/hate crime
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 24th at 2:48 p.m.
Tekeea Marie Newcomb, 35, of Hyannis was charged with
Intimidating a witness
On February 24th at 3:11 p.m.
Peter J. Hanley, 65, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended for OUI
Unregistered vehicle
On February 25th at 12:52 a.m.
Peter A. Lopes, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (3rd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after liense suspended (subsequent offense)
Operating without ignition interlock
On February 25th at 2:15 a.m.
Garvey E. Alston, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Bcyclist refusing to give name/address
Bicycle violation
Disorderly conduct
On February 25th at 11:31 a.m.
Connor M. Fay, 27, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 26th at 4:11 p.m.
Antonio Joseph Arede, 55, of East Sandwich was charged with
Warrant arrest
On February 26th at 11:16 p.m.
Luiz Fernando Bonhoti, 35, of Osterville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On February 28th at 3:19 p.m.
Casey T. Weatherbee, 27, of Osterville was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On February 23rd at 11:56 p.m.
Cassie J. Oliveira, 42, of Mashpee was charged with
Possession of a Class A substance (subsequent offense)
Distributing a Class A substance
Possession of a Class B substance (subsequent offense)
Distributing a Class B substance
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On February 24th at 8:21 p.m.
Matthew P. Mercer, 30, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On February 25th at 6:12 p.m.
Joshua D. Lach, 38, of Bourne was charged with
Breaking and entering with intent to commit a misdemeanor
Trespassing
Larceny over $1,200
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On February 25th at 7:08 p.m.
Maria T. Teed, 51, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Data furnished by Falmouth Police