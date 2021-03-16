Weekly police department arrests/reports

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On March 13th,
Michael T. Kennedy, 30, of North Truro was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 11th at 12:44 p.m.
Michael Furtado, 52, of New Bedford was charged with
Warrant arrest
Failing to wear seat belt
and
Thomas Anthony Zafara, 45, of New Bedford was charged with
Possession of a Class B substance
Defective equipment
Uninspected vehicle
Speeding
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 10th at 10:52 a.m.
Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of East Falmout was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 10th at 3:58 p.m.
Amy L. Grass, 49, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 10th at 10:40 p.m.
Joseph F. Medeiros, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Uninspected vehicle
On March 11th at 10:23 a.m.
Richard F. Vieira, 18, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Trespassing
On March 11th at 12:45 p.m.
Tony Gomes Mendes, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police (editor’s note: Logs beyond 3/11 not posted will update when available)
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On March 10th at 12:22 .m.
Daniel James Carvalho, 34, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 11th at 11:53 a.m.
Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On March 11th at 8:15 p.m.
Elias J. Liatsis, 74, of North Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On March 12th at 2:21 a.m.
Damion Ross Liptrot, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Disturbing the peace
Resisting arrest
Disorderly conduct
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Data furnished by Falmouth Police