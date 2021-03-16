Weekly police department arrests/reports

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On March 13th,

Michael T. Kennedy, 30, of North Truro was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 11th at 12:44 p.m.

Michael Furtado, 52, of New Bedford was charged with

Warrant arrest

Failing to wear seat belt

and

Thomas Anthony Zafara, 45, of New Bedford was charged with

Possession of a Class B substance

Defective equipment

Uninspected vehicle

Speeding

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 10th at 10:52 a.m.

Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of East Falmout was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 10th at 3:58 p.m.

Amy L. Grass, 49, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 10th at 10:40 p.m.

Joseph F. Medeiros, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Uninspected vehicle

On March 11th at 10:23 a.m.

Richard F. Vieira, 18, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Trespassing

On March 11th at 12:45 p.m.

Tony Gomes Mendes, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police (editor’s note: Logs beyond 3/11 not posted will update when available)

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On March 10th at 12:22 .m.

Daniel James Carvalho, 34, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 11th at 11:53 a.m.

Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On March 11th at 8:15 p.m.

Elias J. Liatsis, 74, of North Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On March 12th at 2:21 a.m.

Damion Ross Liptrot, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Disturbing the peace

Resisting arrest

Disorderly conduct

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police