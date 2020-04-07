Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/07/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On March 30th at 10:40 p.m. Ofc Emmett Catanese arrested
Gerald Particelli, 62, of Provincetown who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrest for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report no arrests for the past week.
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police reported no arrests through April 2nd (CWN will update when weekend logs are posted).