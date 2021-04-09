Weekly COVID-19 update 4/08/21



CAPE COD – Latest state data: The Massachusetts state death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 17 thousand people, rising to 17,022. There were 459 new cases in Barnstable County in the past week compared to 626 last week. 12,857 cases has been reported on Cape Cod since the pandemic began. 5 new deaths were reported in Barnstable County in the past week bringing the total on Cape Cod to 456.

Hospitalization capacity in Southeast Massachusetts is at 81.6%. ICU capacity is at 65.5%.

Click here to read the entire weekly in depth MassDPH report.



The latest state map shows:

Barnstable, Brewster, Chatham, Dennis, Mashpee, Sandwich, Yarmouth are red (high risk)

Bourne, Eastham, Falmouth, Harwich, Orleans are yellow (medium risk)

Provincetown, Truro, Wellfleet are grey (nil)

Local updates: Provincetown reports 7 active cases up from 2 last week. Barnstable reports 492 new cases in the 14 days preceding April 5th. Falmouth reports 104 new cases in the week preceding April 2nd.