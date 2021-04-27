Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/27/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 20th at 10:55 p.m.
Robert J. Hammel, 57, of West Roxbury, MA was charged with
Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Trespassing
Possession of a Class D substance
On April 22nd at 9:00 a.m.
Robert J. Hammel, 57, of West Roxbury, MA was charged with
Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Trespassing
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 19th at 6:40 a.m.
Randall Louis Lomento, 58, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 21st at 6:45 p.m.
Michael Anthony Kittila, 31, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On April 22nd at 6:06 p.m.
Timothy John Donahue Jr., 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 23rd at 1:51 a.m.
Alex Aulston, 47, of Carver, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense or greater)
Opreating negligently to endanger
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
On April 23rd at 10:09 a.m.
Maria Fatima Snyder, 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 23rd at 4:37 p.m.
Jason R. Dillree, 40, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 24th at 5:17 p.m.
Shelly Miele Milano, 53, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On April 25th at 1:03 a.m.
Patricia Ann Callahan, 37, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended
On April 25th at 5:07 a.m.
Christopher J. Claudio, 33, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
On April 25th at 9:44 p.m.
Randall Louis Lomento, 58, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest}
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On April 22nd at 7:49 p.m.
Blake Edward Brailsford, 30, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Possession of a Class A substance
On April 24th at 9:04 p.m.
James John Pierson, 52, of North Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On April 25th at 6:14 p.m.
Anthony P. Croce, 82, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On April 25th at 8:07 p.m.
Maura O’Malley, 52, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop for police
Data furnished by Falmouth Police