Weekly police department arrests/reports 4/27/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 20th at 10:55 p.m.

Robert J. Hammel, 57, of West Roxbury, MA was charged with

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Trespassing

Possession of a Class D substance

On April 22nd at 9:00 a.m.

Robert J. Hammel, 57, of West Roxbury, MA was charged with

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Trespassing

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 19th at 6:40 a.m.

Randall Louis Lomento, 58, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 21st at 6:45 p.m.

Michael Anthony Kittila, 31, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On April 22nd at 6:06 p.m.

Timothy John Donahue Jr., 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 23rd at 1:51 a.m.

Alex Aulston, 47, of Carver, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (4th offense or greater)

Opreating negligently to endanger

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

On April 23rd at 10:09 a.m.

Maria Fatima Snyder, 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 23rd at 4:37 p.m.

Jason R. Dillree, 40, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 24th at 5:17 p.m.

Shelly Miele Milano, 53, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On April 25th at 1:03 a.m.

Patricia Ann Callahan, 37, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended

On April 25th at 5:07 a.m.

Christopher J. Claudio, 33, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

On April 25th at 9:44 p.m.

Randall Louis Lomento, 58, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest}

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On April 22nd at 7:49 p.m.

Blake Edward Brailsford, 30, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Possession of a Class A substance

On April 24th at 9:04 p.m.

James John Pierson, 52, of North Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On April 25th at 6:14 p.m.

Anthony P. Croce, 82, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On April 25th at 8:07 p.m.

Maura O’Malley, 52, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop for police

Data furnished by Falmouth Police