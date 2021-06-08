Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/08/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 5th at 5:21 a.m.

Miranda O. Rivera, 28, of Middleborough, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Uninspected vehicle

On June 6th at 1:12 a.m.

Ivania Robelo, 35, of San Mateo, CA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

and

Desirae Patrice DeLeon, 40, of San Leandro, CA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Possession of a Class E substance

On June 7th at 1:33 a.m.

Brian F. Corte, 58, of Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operting negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 3rd at 1:44 p.m.

George T. Lloyd, 54, of Wellfleet was charged with

Fail to register as a sex offender (subsequent offense)

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 1st at 3:15 p.m.

Leanne M. Grace, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 1st at 4:47 p.m.

Russell Eugene Sweigart, 57, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Uninspected vehicle

On June 2nd at 2:17 a.m.

Justin Michael Perdiz, 33, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 2nd at 6:09 a.m.

Dexter D’Angelo Moulton, 29, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Speeding

On June 2nd at 11:37 a.m.

James E. Edgar Jr., 65, of Cotuit was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 3rd at 8:27 a.m.

Charles Heim, 28, of Schenectady, NY was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 3rd at 10:09 a.m.

Patrick Ritchie, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 5th at 9:56 p.m.

Steven Douglas Daly, 31, of North Easton, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operting negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On June 5th at 10:06 p.m.

Alex William Soares De Cosmos, 23, of Hyannis was charged with

Anti-noise property owner (by-law)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On May 31st at 2:16 p.m.

Carly W. Chamberlain, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked

Posssession of a Class B substance (2 counts)

Fail to notify RMV of name/address change

On June 1st at 5:51 p.m.

Jason Hardy, 49, was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 2nd at 11:48 a.m.

Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating after license suspended or revoked for OUI

Possession of a Class A substance

Possession of a Class B substance

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On June 6th at 9:26 p.m.

Steven P. Docekal III, 24, of Ayer, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 6th at 9:43 p.m.

Christopher Vasco Antoni, 43, of Teaticket was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police