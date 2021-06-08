Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/08/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 5th at 5:21 a.m.
Miranda O. Rivera, 28, of Middleborough, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Uninspected vehicle
On June 6th at 1:12 a.m.
Ivania Robelo, 35, of San Mateo, CA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
and
Desirae Patrice DeLeon, 40, of San Leandro, CA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Possession of a Class E substance
On June 7th at 1:33 a.m.
Brian F. Corte, 58, of Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operting negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 3rd at 1:44 p.m.
George T. Lloyd, 54, of Wellfleet was charged with
Fail to register as a sex offender (subsequent offense)
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 1st at 3:15 p.m.
Leanne M. Grace, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 1st at 4:47 p.m.
Russell Eugene Sweigart, 57, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Uninspected vehicle
On June 2nd at 2:17 a.m.
Justin Michael Perdiz, 33, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 2nd at 6:09 a.m.
Dexter D’Angelo Moulton, 29, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Speeding
On June 2nd at 11:37 a.m.
James E. Edgar Jr., 65, of Cotuit was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 3rd at 8:27 a.m.
Charles Heim, 28, of Schenectady, NY was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 3rd at 10:09 a.m.
Patrick Ritchie, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 5th at 9:56 p.m.
Steven Douglas Daly, 31, of North Easton, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operting negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On June 5th at 10:06 p.m.
Alex William Soares De Cosmos, 23, of Hyannis was charged with
Anti-noise property owner (by-law)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On May 31st at 2:16 p.m.
Carly W. Chamberlain, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked
Posssession of a Class B substance (2 counts)
Fail to notify RMV of name/address change
On June 1st at 5:51 p.m.
Jason Hardy, 49, was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 2nd at 11:48 a.m.
Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating after license suspended or revoked for OUI
Possession of a Class A substance
Possession of a Class B substance
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On June 6th at 9:26 p.m.
Steven P. Docekal III, 24, of Ayer, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 6th at 9:43 p.m.
Christopher Vasco Antoni, 43, of Teaticket was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police