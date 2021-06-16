Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/15/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 13th at 12:04 a.m.
Lisa M. Gluck, 44, of Wellfleet was charged with
Possession of a Class C substance
On June 13th at 12:15 a.m.
Mikaela Wood, 31, of Weymouth, MA was charged with
Assault and battery
Assault
Disorderly conduct
On June 13th at 8:53 p.m.
Kyle T. Galvin, 22, of North Reading, MA was charged with
Default warrant
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 14th at 1:15 a.m.
Sean Michael Drought, 28, of Wellfleet was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 9th at 5:48 p.m.
Mark T. O’Duggan, 52, of Sandwich was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
On June 9th at 7:16 p.m.
Erick Luna Arreola, 32, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Operatring after license suspended for OUI
Fail to signal
On June 10th at 8:31 a.m.
Christopher D. Dvorak, 61, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 10th at 11:29 a.m.
Milton L. Servis II, 59, of Mashpee was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On June 13th at 9:07 a.m.
Ronailson Ferreira De Oliveira, 32, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 13th at 5:21 p.m.
Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On June 13th at 10:26 p.m.
Robert Valentine Wittig Jr., 48, of Andover, Ma was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Marked lanes violation
Resisting arrest
Operating after registration suspended
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 10th at 3:51 p.m.
Devon Anthony Almeida-Paul, 33, of Waquoit was charged with
Affray (common law)
Disorderly conduct
On June 12th at 8:48 p.m.
Brittany Berlin Knight, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with
Possession of a Class E substance
Warrant arrest
On June 13th at 11:55 a.m.
Elangwa Allen Shaidi, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with
Kidnapping while armed with firearm (2 counts)
Assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)
(see related story here)
On June 13th at 9;43 p.m.
Wesley A. Hurlbert, 41, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Data furnished by Falmouth Police