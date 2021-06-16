Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/15/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 13th at 12:04 a.m.

Lisa M. Gluck, 44, of Wellfleet was charged with

Possession of a Class C substance

On June 13th at 12:15 a.m.

Mikaela Wood, 31, of Weymouth, MA was charged with

Assault and battery

Assault

Disorderly conduct

On June 13th at 8:53 p.m.

Kyle T. Galvin, 22, of North Reading, MA was charged with

Default warrant

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 14th at 1:15 a.m.

Sean Michael Drought, 28, of Wellfleet was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 9th at 5:48 p.m.

Mark T. O’Duggan, 52, of Sandwich was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

On June 9th at 7:16 p.m.

Erick Luna Arreola, 32, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Operatring after license suspended for OUI

Fail to signal

On June 10th at 8:31 a.m.

Christopher D. Dvorak, 61, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 10th at 11:29 a.m.

Milton L. Servis II, 59, of Mashpee was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On June 13th at 9:07 a.m.

Ronailson Ferreira De Oliveira, 32, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 13th at 5:21 p.m.

Brian Anthony Ferreira, 53, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On June 13th at 10:26 p.m.

Robert Valentine Wittig Jr., 48, of Andover, Ma was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Marked lanes violation

Resisting arrest

Operating after registration suspended

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 10th at 3:51 p.m.

Devon Anthony Almeida-Paul, 33, of Waquoit was charged with

Affray (common law)

Disorderly conduct

On June 12th at 8:48 p.m.

Brittany Berlin Knight, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with

Possession of a Class E substance

Warrant arrest

On June 13th at 11:55 a.m.

Elangwa Allen Shaidi, 36, of East Falmouth was charged with

Kidnapping while armed with firearm (2 counts)

Assault with a dangerous weapon (2 counts)

(see related story here)

On June 13th at 9;43 p.m.

Wesley A. Hurlbert, 41, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Data furnished by Falmouth Police