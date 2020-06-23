Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/23/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 17th at 6:40 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested
Sofya Garbaryan, 20, of Florence, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Lights violation
On June 19th at 1:49 a.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested
Joseph Albert Tellier-Greenman, 25, of Springfield, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
(2 counts)
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 21st at 12:54 a.m. Ofc. Leo Rose arrested
James T. Duff, 49, of West Springfield, MA who was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLLFEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 17th,
John Richard Peet, 80, of Leominster, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 16th at 12:47 a.m.
Steven D. Cusolito, 59, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon (knife)
On August 20th at 11:35 pm.
Francis P. Collins, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Strangulation or suffocation
Assault and battery
(Editor’s note: The log for June 21st was not posted)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police.
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On June 19th at 11:03 p.m.
Colin Nathaniel Vanheynigen, 34, of Framingham, MA was cahrged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Data furnished by Falmouth Police