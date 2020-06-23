Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/23/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 17th at 6:40 p.m. Ofc. Shannon Beloin arrested

Sofya Garbaryan, 20, of Florence, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Lights violation

On June 19th at 1:49 a.m. Sgt. Christopher Landry arrested

Joseph Albert Tellier-Greenman, 25, of Springfield, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

(2 counts)

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 21st at 12:54 a.m. Ofc. Leo Rose arrested

James T. Duff, 49, of West Springfield, MA who was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLLFEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 17th,

John Richard Peet, 80, of Leominster, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 16th at 12:47 a.m.

Steven D. Cusolito, 59, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon (knife)

On August 20th at 11:35 pm.

Francis P. Collins, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Strangulation or suffocation

Assault and battery

(Editor’s note: The log for June 21st was not posted)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police.

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On June 19th at 11:03 p.m.

Colin Nathaniel Vanheynigen, 34, of Framingham, MA was cahrged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Data furnished by Falmouth Police