Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/29/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 21st at 11:47 p.m.
Noah E. Dedeno, 21, of Meriden, CT was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating on restricted way
On June 27th at 7:52 p.m..
Robert M. Baird, 62, of Sarasota, Fl was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 21st at 5:12 p.m.
Jonathan Brett Hubbard, 35, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 22nd at 2:49 a.m.
Elias Odelyn Herrera, 25, of West Yarmouth is charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On June 22nd at 2:58 p.m.
Jonathan T. Lee, 51, of Hyannis Port was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 23rd at 8:34 a.m.
Reginald Stanback, 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
On June 23rd at 8:49 a.m.
Matheus D. Dossantos, 18, of South Dennis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On June 23rd at 10:48 a.m.
Marisa Rae Holden, 31, of Osterville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 24th at 7:26 a.m.
Jonathan Raymond Vaughan, 34, of Boston was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 26th at 2:04 a.m.
Joseph E. Zajac, 44, of Chepachet, RI was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
On June 26th at 7:24 p.m.
Joao Felipe Soares Martins, 20, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
Unregisterd vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
Number plate violation
On June 27th at 12:41 a.m.
Vito Dominc Marotta, 33, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On June 27th at 1:02 a.m.
Douglas A. Tejada-Diaz, 21, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Threatening to commit a crime
On June 27th at 1:35 a.m.
Colin Patrick Warner, 25, of Cotuit was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operting negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On June 27th at 10:01 a.m.
Murray M. Closson, 74, of West Barnstable was charged with
Assault and battery
Trespassing
On June 27th at 6:20 p.m.
Patrick A. Alves, 21, of Centerville was charged with
Operating after license suspended
On June 27th at 6:50 p.m.
David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
On June 27th at 9:40 a.m.
Nadia Grace Toews, 26, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On June 22nd at 6:45 p.m.
Stephanie Vacchino, 57, of North Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On June 22nd at 7:49 p.m.
Douglas Ernesto Marroquin, 31, of Gardner, MA was charged with
Indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older (2 counts)
On June 23rd at 9:03 a.m.
Paul E. Wexler Jr., 31, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 23rd at 10:51 a.m.
James E. Dockery, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Operasting after license suspended or revoked
On June 23rd at 9:37 p.m.
David R. D’Andrea, 44, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Speeding
On June 25th at 9:39 p.m.
Frederick S. DeLucca, 64, of Quincy, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On June 25th at 9:43 p.m.
Marguerite P. Mullaney, 64, of Worcester was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Data furnished by Falmouth Police