Weekly police department arrests/reports 6/29/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 21st at 11:47 p.m.

Noah E. Dedeno, 21, of Meriden, CT was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating on restricted way

On June 27th at 7:52 p.m..

Robert M. Baird, 62, of Sarasota, Fl was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor with serious injury

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 21st at 5:12 p.m.

Jonathan Brett Hubbard, 35, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 22nd at 2:49 a.m.

Elias Odelyn Herrera, 25, of West Yarmouth is charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On June 22nd at 2:58 p.m.

Jonathan T. Lee, 51, of Hyannis Port was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 23rd at 8:34 a.m.

Reginald Stanback, 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

On June 23rd at 8:49 a.m.

Matheus D. Dossantos, 18, of South Dennis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On June 23rd at 10:48 a.m.

Marisa Rae Holden, 31, of Osterville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 24th at 7:26 a.m.

Jonathan Raymond Vaughan, 34, of Boston was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 26th at 2:04 a.m.

Joseph E. Zajac, 44, of Chepachet, RI was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

On June 26th at 7:24 p.m.

Joao Felipe Soares Martins, 20, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Unregisterd vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

Number plate violation

On June 27th at 12:41 a.m.

Vito Dominc Marotta, 33, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On June 27th at 1:02 a.m.

Douglas A. Tejada-Diaz, 21, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Threatening to commit a crime

On June 27th at 1:35 a.m.

Colin Patrick Warner, 25, of Cotuit was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operting negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On June 27th at 10:01 a.m.

Murray M. Closson, 74, of West Barnstable was charged with

Assault and battery

Trespassing

On June 27th at 6:20 p.m.

Patrick A. Alves, 21, of Centerville was charged with

Operating after license suspended

On June 27th at 6:50 p.m.

David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

On June 27th at 9:40 a.m.

Nadia Grace Toews, 26, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On June 22nd at 6:45 p.m.

Stephanie Vacchino, 57, of North Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On June 22nd at 7:49 p.m.

Douglas Ernesto Marroquin, 31, of Gardner, MA was charged with

Indecent assault and battery on a person 14 or older (2 counts)

On June 23rd at 9:03 a.m.

Paul E. Wexler Jr., 31, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 23rd at 10:51 a.m.

James E. Dockery, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Operasting after license suspended or revoked

On June 23rd at 9:37 p.m.

David R. D’Andrea, 44, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Speeding

On June 25th at 9:39 p.m.

Frederick S. DeLucca, 64, of Quincy, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On June 25th at 9:43 p.m.

Marguerite P. Mullaney, 64, of Worcester was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Data furnished by Falmouth Police