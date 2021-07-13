Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/13/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 7th at 7:11 p.m.
Joseph M. Cloutier, 43, of Fairhaven, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 9th at 2:25 a.m.
Glauber N. DeCastro, 38, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 10th at 7:47 p.m.
Kevin S. Persaud, 25, of Vernon, CT was charged with
Open and gross lewdness
Trespassing
Disorderly conduct
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 5th at 12:39 a.m.
Kelsey Richards, 19, of Orleans was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating to endanger
On July 5th at 4:05 a.m.
Analynn J. Chobot, 36, of Southbridge, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating to endanger
Operating after license suspended
On July 6th at 10:16 a.m.
Corey Hudson, 44, of West Haven, CT was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Speeding
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 5th at 2:01 p.m.
Gabriel Carlos-Souzas Leite, 19, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On July 6th at 4:21 p.m.
Oshane Trevoy Simms, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On June 7th at 10:51 a.m.
Adalmo A. Gonzaga, 43, of Forestdale was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Speeding
Warrant arrest
On July 8th at 2:04 p.m.
Rebekah Ann Rooney, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Breaking and entering in the daytime withn intent to commit a felony
Larceny under $1,200
Attempting to commit a crime
On July 8th at 3:12 p.m.
David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
On July 10th at 10:24 p.m.
Kelvin Fitzgerald Muirhead, 54, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (4 counts)
On July 11th at 1:54 a.m.
Andrew Douglas Lockhart, 50, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 11th at 5:40 p.m.
Evaldo Moreira, 43, of Centerville was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating to endanger
Operating without a license
On July 11th at 11:09 p.m.
Devin Lopaka Insec, 378, of Centerville was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 8th at 7:58 p.m.
Tiah Ruth Anzivini, 26, of Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 9th at 10:06 a.m.
William August Engler, 22, of Oak Bluffs, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On June 10th at 1:12 a.m.
Shay Joseph Souza, 22, of Taunton, MA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Affray (common law)
On July 11th at 9:46 p.m.
Zachary James Nahigian, 29, of Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger (2nd offense)
Marked lanes violation
Operating under the influence of drugs
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Open container of marijuana in a vehicle
Data furnished by Falmouth Police