Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/13/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 7th at 7:11 p.m.

Joseph M. Cloutier, 43, of Fairhaven, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 9th at 2:25 a.m.

Glauber N. DeCastro, 38, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 10th at 7:47 p.m.

Kevin S. Persaud, 25, of Vernon, CT was charged with

Open and gross lewdness

Trespassing

Disorderly conduct

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 5th at 12:39 a.m.

Kelsey Richards, 19, of Orleans was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating to endanger

On July 5th at 4:05 a.m.

Analynn J. Chobot, 36, of Southbridge, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating to endanger

Operating after license suspended

On July 6th at 10:16 a.m.

Corey Hudson, 44, of West Haven, CT was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Speeding

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 5th at 2:01 p.m.

Gabriel Carlos-Souzas Leite, 19, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On July 6th at 4:21 p.m.

Oshane Trevoy Simms, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On June 7th at 10:51 a.m.

Adalmo A. Gonzaga, 43, of Forestdale was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Speeding

Warrant arrest

On July 8th at 2:04 p.m.

Rebekah Ann Rooney, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Breaking and entering in the daytime withn intent to commit a felony

Larceny under $1,200

Attempting to commit a crime

On July 8th at 3:12 p.m.

David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

On July 10th at 10:24 p.m.

Kelvin Fitzgerald Muirhead, 54, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (4 counts)

On July 11th at 1:54 a.m.

Andrew Douglas Lockhart, 50, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 11th at 5:40 p.m.

Evaldo Moreira, 43, of Centerville was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating to endanger

Operating without a license

On July 11th at 11:09 p.m.

Devin Lopaka Insec, 378, of Centerville was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 8th at 7:58 p.m.

Tiah Ruth Anzivini, 26, of Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 9th at 10:06 a.m.

William August Engler, 22, of Oak Bluffs, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On June 10th at 1:12 a.m.

Shay Joseph Souza, 22, of Taunton, MA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Affray (common law)

On July 11th at 9:46 p.m.

Zachary James Nahigian, 29, of Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger (2nd offense)

Marked lanes violation

Operating under the influence of drugs

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Open container of marijuana in a vehicle

Data furnished by Falmouth Police