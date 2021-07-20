Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/20/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 15th at 2:24 p.m.
Stephanie M. Hennen, 39, of Pocasset was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On May 15th at 10:21 p.m.
Kelly A. Byrnes, 48, of Bourne was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 16th at 2:58 p.m.
Stephanie M. Hennen, 39, of Pocasset was charged with
Warrant arrest
On May 16th at 19:02 p.m.
Bartholemew J. Lawlor, 41, of Provincetown was charged with
Malicious destruction of property over $1,200
Larceny under $1,200
Threatening to commit a crime
On July 16th at 11:36 p.m.
Casey A. Sanderson, 43, of North Truro was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 18th at 2:10 a.m.
Ethan J. Schwab, 19, of Medway, MA was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Furnish false info to law enforcement
On July 19th at 12:34 a.m.
Andrew F. Deep, 36, of New York, NY was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
Editor’s note: The log for July 12th was not posted online.
On July 13th atg 1:41 p.m.
Jarrett Speroni, 25, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 14th at 4:12 a.m.
Alexis R. Terancortes, 26, of Forestdale was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
On July 14th at 5:03 a.m.
Melynda F. Martin, 41, of Kingston, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 14th at 10:51 p.m.
Careeme Roshane Harakh, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating without a license
Attaching plates
Unregistered vehicle
Uninsured vehicle
No inspection sticker
On July 15th at 10:58 np.m.
Timothy J. Donahue, 37, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On July 16th at 8:46 a.m.
Jason N. Schell, 44, of Nantucket was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 16th at 10:10 a.m.
Healther L. Ojala, 34, of Hyannis was charged with
Shoplifting by concealing merchandise (3rd offense)
On July 16th at 5:20 p.m.
Jon A. Wetherbee, 32, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 17th at 1:37 a.m.
Keon Jackson, 27, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 12th at 2:35 p.m.
Eryn G. Flanagan, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 13th at 6:39 p.m.
James E. Dockery, 36, of Falmouth was charged with
Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance
Warrant arrest
On July 17th at 9:23 a.m.
Matthew J. Fagan, 40, of Falmouth was charged with
Hunting or fishing without a license
Furnish false info to law enforcement
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
Data furnished by Falmouth Police