Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/20/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 15th at 2:24 p.m.

Stephanie M. Hennen, 39, of Pocasset was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On May 15th at 10:21 p.m.

Kelly A. Byrnes, 48, of Bourne was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 16th at 2:58 p.m.

Stephanie M. Hennen, 39, of Pocasset was charged with

Warrant arrest

On May 16th at 19:02 p.m.

Bartholemew J. Lawlor, 41, of Provincetown was charged with

Malicious destruction of property over $1,200

Larceny under $1,200

Threatening to commit a crime

On July 16th at 11:36 p.m.

Casey A. Sanderson, 43, of North Truro was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 18th at 2:10 a.m.

Ethan J. Schwab, 19, of Medway, MA was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Furnish false info to law enforcement

On July 19th at 12:34 a.m.

Andrew F. Deep, 36, of New York, NY was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report no arrests for the past week.

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

Editor’s note: The log for July 12th was not posted online.

On July 13th atg 1:41 p.m.

Jarrett Speroni, 25, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 14th at 4:12 a.m.

Alexis R. Terancortes, 26, of Forestdale was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

On July 14th at 5:03 a.m.

Melynda F. Martin, 41, of Kingston, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 14th at 10:51 p.m.

Careeme Roshane Harakh, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating without a license

Attaching plates

Unregistered vehicle

Uninsured vehicle

No inspection sticker

On July 15th at 10:58 np.m.

Timothy J. Donahue, 37, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On July 16th at 8:46 a.m.

Jason N. Schell, 44, of Nantucket was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 16th at 10:10 a.m.

Healther L. Ojala, 34, of Hyannis was charged with

Shoplifting by concealing merchandise (3rd offense)

On July 16th at 5:20 p.m.

Jon A. Wetherbee, 32, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 17th at 1:37 a.m.

Keon Jackson, 27, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 12th at 2:35 p.m.

Eryn G. Flanagan, 22, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 13th at 6:39 p.m.

James E. Dockery, 36, of Falmouth was charged with

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance

Warrant arrest

On July 17th at 9:23 a.m.

Matthew J. Fagan, 40, of Falmouth was charged with

Hunting or fishing without a license

Furnish false info to law enforcement

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

Data furnished by Falmouth Police