Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/21/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 14th at 3:36 p.m. Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested

Peter A. Schulze, 52. of Boston, MA who was charged with

Vandalizing property

Disorderly conduct

On July 16th at 4:46 p.m. Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested

Justin M. Dala, 28, of Truro who was charged with

Possession of a Class B substance

Distributing a Class B substance (cocaine)

Unlawful possession of fireworks

On July 17th at 11:19 p.m. Ofc. Jason Sullivan arrested

Joseph A. Vargas, 30, of Provincetown who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 15th at 10:26 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Starbard arrested

Waldemar Pawelczyk, 43, of Holden, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 17th at 6:51 p.m.

Madeline Anita Berry, 24, of Wellfleet was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 13th at 12:27 p.m.

Leita Danielle Burbank, 28, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (vandalizing property)

On July 14th at 9:13 a.m.

Nasir Abdullah 56, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 14th at 12:51 p.m.

Jason Lee Lawson, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (5 counts)

On July 15th at 8:30 a.m.

Dean Allison Landry Jr., 44, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On July 16th at 9:50 a.m.

Leann Femia, 43, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (A&B with dangerous weapon)

On July 16th at 9:36 p.m.

Holly Jason, 28, of Yarmouth Port was charged with

Disorerly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)

On July 17th at 10:31 p.m.

Jesse Joseph Skeffington, 37, of Plympton, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest (OUI, Operating negligently, Operating suspended, child endangerment while OUI)

On July 18th at 2:02 p.m.

Michael Anthony Geggatt, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (Possession with intent to distribute Class A)

On July 19th at 11:16 a.m.

Stephanie R. Dufresne, 38, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

On July 19th at 6:05 p.m.

Lawrence Arthur Robinson, 58, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Leaving the scene of property damage

On July 19th at 10:12 p.m.

Kevin Arthur Roderick, 28m of Centerville was charged with

Larceny of a motor vehicle

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 13th at 4:44 p.m.

Edward H. White III, 20, of Medway, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 14th at 2:18 p.m.

Nathan K. Rebello, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

On July 14th at 5:52 p.m.

Amanda L. Combies, 39, of Falmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

On July 16th at 9:18 p.m.

Tyler C. Velez, 26, of North Falmouth was charged with

Assault and battery

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

On July 18th at 6:30 p.m.

Joseph Charles Goodman, 77, of Falmouth was cahrged with

Open and gross lewdness

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery

Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200

Disturbing the peace

Threatening to commit a crime

Data furnished by Falmouth Police