Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/21/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 14th at 3:36 p.m. Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested
Peter A. Schulze, 52. of Boston, MA who was charged with
Vandalizing property
Disorderly conduct
On July 16th at 4:46 p.m. Ofc. Simon Saliba arrested
Justin M. Dala, 28, of Truro who was charged with
Possession of a Class B substance
Distributing a Class B substance (cocaine)
Unlawful possession of fireworks
On July 17th at 11:19 p.m. Ofc. Jason Sullivan arrested
Joseph A. Vargas, 30, of Provincetown who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 15th at 10:26 p.m. Ofc. Andrew Starbard arrested
Waldemar Pawelczyk, 43, of Holden, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 17th at 6:51 p.m.
Madeline Anita Berry, 24, of Wellfleet was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 13th at 12:27 p.m.
Leita Danielle Burbank, 28, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (vandalizing property)
On July 14th at 9:13 a.m.
Nasir Abdullah 56, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 14th at 12:51 p.m.
Jason Lee Lawson, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (5 counts)
On July 15th at 8:30 a.m.
Dean Allison Landry Jr., 44, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On July 16th at 9:50 a.m.
Leann Femia, 43, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (A&B with dangerous weapon)
On July 16th at 9:36 p.m.
Holly Jason, 28, of Yarmouth Port was charged with
Disorerly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery on a police officer (2 counts)
On July 17th at 10:31 p.m.
Jesse Joseph Skeffington, 37, of Plympton, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest (OUI, Operating negligently, Operating suspended, child endangerment while OUI)
On July 18th at 2:02 p.m.
Michael Anthony Geggatt, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (Possession with intent to distribute Class A)
On July 19th at 11:16 a.m.
Stephanie R. Dufresne, 38, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
On July 19th at 6:05 p.m.
Lawrence Arthur Robinson, 58, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Leaving the scene of property damage
On July 19th at 10:12 p.m.
Kevin Arthur Roderick, 28m of Centerville was charged with
Larceny of a motor vehicle
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 13th at 4:44 p.m.
Edward H. White III, 20, of Medway, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 14th at 2:18 p.m.
Nathan K. Rebello, 28, of East Falmouth was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
On July 14th at 5:52 p.m.
Amanda L. Combies, 39, of Falmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
On July 16th at 9:18 p.m.
Tyler C. Velez, 26, of North Falmouth was charged with
Assault and battery
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
On July 18th at 6:30 p.m.
Joseph Charles Goodman, 77, of Falmouth was cahrged with
Open and gross lewdness
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery
Malicious destruction of property less than $1,200
Disturbing the peace
Threatening to commit a crime
Data furnished by Falmouth Police