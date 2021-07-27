Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/27/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 24th at 8:41 a.m.

Kyle Thomas Brooks, 26, of Oakland Park, FL was charged with

Fugitive from justice

Media release furnished by Truro Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On July 21st at 11:09 a.m.

Kurt M. Brencher, 47, of Wellfleet was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On July 26th at 5:56 a.m.

Cedar Fryess-Cole, 40, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 19th at 12:01 a.m.

Steven Washington, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

Resisting arrest

On July 21st at 1:48 p.m.

Cynthia G. Huffer-Pierce, 58, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 23rd at 1:34 a.m.

Theodore Alden Ladd, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

On July 22nd at 8:25 p.m.

Eric Christopher Danforth, 33, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 22nd at 11:58 p.m.

Larry Bo Woolfolk, 29, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 23rd at 9:39 p.m.

Evan Jeremiah Braun, 30, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 23rd at 10:19 p.m.

Marilyn Dunn, 70, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 24th at 10:31 a.m.

Alan Joseph Carey, 38, of South Yarmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 24th at 2:50 p.m.

Matthew Paul Amick, 30, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 25th at 3:09 a.m.

Dillan L. Bryant, 28, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 25th atg 1:49 p.m.

Beth Danna Breen-Santheson, 53, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Trespassing

On July 25th at 7:18 p.m.

Jamie Lynn Roberts, 40, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

Possession of a counterfeit note

and

Richard Viera, 19, of West Yarmouth was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Assault and battery on a police officer

Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On July 19th at 10:44 a.m.

Barbara A. Spark, 62, of East Falmouth was charged with

Trepassing

Disturbing the peace

Disorderly conduct

On July 21st at 11:27 a.m.

Nathan K. Rebello, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

On July 22nd at 1:18 a.m.

Christopher M. Mulloy, 60, of Teaticket was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop or yield

On July 23rd at 8:15 a.m.

Craig S. Kemp, 52, of Falmouth was charged with

Open and gross lewdness

Disturbing the peace

On July 23rd at 10:12 p.m.

a 16-year-old juvenile was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Affray

and

Tyreek Jermaine Taylor, 22, of Brewster was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Interfering with police officer

and

Wanay Marcus Taylor, 19, of Brewster was charged with

Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon

Disorderly conduct

Affray

On July 24th at 8:58 p.m.

Deanna M. Thomas, 31, of Wareham, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Assault and battery

Assault with a dangerous weapon

Data furnished by Falmouth Police