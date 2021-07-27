Weekly police department arrests/reports 7/27/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 24th at 8:41 a.m.
Kyle Thomas Brooks, 26, of Oakland Park, FL was charged with
Fugitive from justice
Media release furnished by Truro Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On July 21st at 11:09 a.m.
Kurt M. Brencher, 47, of Wellfleet was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On July 26th at 5:56 a.m.
Cedar Fryess-Cole, 40, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 19th at 12:01 a.m.
Steven Washington, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
Resisting arrest
On July 21st at 1:48 p.m.
Cynthia G. Huffer-Pierce, 58, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 23rd at 1:34 a.m.
Theodore Alden Ladd, 35, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
On July 22nd at 8:25 p.m.
Eric Christopher Danforth, 33, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 22nd at 11:58 p.m.
Larry Bo Woolfolk, 29, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 23rd at 9:39 p.m.
Evan Jeremiah Braun, 30, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 23rd at 10:19 p.m.
Marilyn Dunn, 70, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 24th at 10:31 a.m.
Alan Joseph Carey, 38, of South Yarmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 24th at 2:50 p.m.
Matthew Paul Amick, 30, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 25th at 3:09 a.m.
Dillan L. Bryant, 28, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 25th atg 1:49 p.m.
Beth Danna Breen-Santheson, 53, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Trespassing
On July 25th at 7:18 p.m.
Jamie Lynn Roberts, 40, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor
Possession of a counterfeit note
and
Richard Viera, 19, of West Yarmouth was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Assault and battery on a police officer
Breaking and entering with the intent to commit a misdemeanor
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On July 19th at 10:44 a.m.
Barbara A. Spark, 62, of East Falmouth was charged with
Trepassing
Disturbing the peace
Disorderly conduct
On July 21st at 11:27 a.m.
Nathan K. Rebello, 29, of East Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
On July 22nd at 1:18 a.m.
Christopher M. Mulloy, 60, of Teaticket was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop or yield
On July 23rd at 8:15 a.m.
Craig S. Kemp, 52, of Falmouth was charged with
Open and gross lewdness
Disturbing the peace
On July 23rd at 10:12 p.m.
a 16-year-old juvenile was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Affray
and
Tyreek Jermaine Taylor, 22, of Brewster was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Interfering with police officer
and
Wanay Marcus Taylor, 19, of Brewster was charged with
Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon
Disorderly conduct
Affray
On July 24th at 8:58 p.m.
Deanna M. Thomas, 31, of Wareham, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Assault and battery
Assault with a dangerous weapon
Data furnished by Falmouth Police