Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/11/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 5th at 2:36 a.m. Ofc. Joseph D’Andrea arrested

David A. Sprindzunas, 47, of Washington, DC was charged with

Larceny from a building (4 counts)

Open and gross lewdness

Larceny under $1,200 ( 2 counts)

Possession of a Class B substance (3 counts)

Possession of a Class E substance (2 counts)

On August 7th at 8:32 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Jeffrey A. Greenburg, 59, of New York, NY who was charge with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to signal

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On August 9th at 12:12 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested

Roger M. Kolker, 29, of Onset, MA who was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Fail to stop or yield

Possession of a Class E substance

On August 9th at 2:49 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested

James M. Dunleavy, 23, of Temple, NH who was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating after license suspended for OUI

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

Throwing trash/litter from vehicle

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.



WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 7th at 10:31 a.m.

Steve B. Malcolm, 47, of Wellfleet was charged with

Warrant arrest

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 3rd at 10:09 a.m.

Timothy J. McDonald, 44, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 4th at 7:12 a.m.

Ronald W. Cappola Jr., 42, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)

Intimidating a witness

On August 4th at 12:04 p.m.

Keith Robinson, 33, of Dennis Port was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 4th at 5:52 p.m.

Silas DeSouza, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating without a license

Unregistered vehicle

(editor’s note: The log for August 5th was not posted online)

On December 6th at 1:24 a.m.

Marlon Silva Fernandes, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Operating after license suspended for OUI while OUI

Fail to yield at intersection

On August 8th at 9:23 a.m.

Raymond Joseph Prevost, 28, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 8th at 12:42 p.m.

Jose Oliveira, 44, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (2 counts)

On August 8th at 4:03 p.m.

Jeffrey Murphy Machado, 42, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Trespassing

On August 8th at 9:21 p.m.

Samuel R. Rutledge, 31, of Brockton, MA was charged with

Operating without a license

Uninspected vehicle

On August 9th at 2:12 a.m.

Kasey Brandt Bentley, 32, of Centerville was charged with

Operating negligently to endanger

Assault and battery on a police officer

Resisting arrest

Speeding

On August 9th at 5:00 a.m.

Mark C. Sinawski, 58, of Charlestown, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Operating after license suspended for OUI while OUI

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On August 9th at 6:19 a.m.

Kara J. Rossel, 28, of Marstons Mills was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Leaving the scene of property damage

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 5th at 10:55 p.m.

Joseph James Analoro, 33, of Teaticket was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 6th at 6:28 a.m.

Maureen Pires, 48 of North Falmouth was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police