Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/11/20

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 5th at 2:36 a.m. Ofc. Joseph D’Andrea arrested
David A. Sprindzunas, 47, of Washington, DC was charged with
Larceny from a building (4 counts)
Open and gross lewdness
Larceny under $1,200 ( 2 counts)
Possession of a Class B substance (3 counts)
Possession of a Class E substance (2 counts)
On August 7th at 8:32 p.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Jeffrey A. Greenburg, 59, of New York, NY who was charge with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to signal
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On August 9th at 12:12 a.m. Ofc. Michael McCauley arrested
Roger M. Kolker, 29, of Onset, MA who was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Fail to stop or yield
Possession of a Class E substance
On August 9th at 2:49 a.m. Sgt. Kevan Spoor arrested
James M. Dunleavy, 23, of Temple, NH who was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating after license suspended for OUI
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
Throwing trash/litter from vehicle
TRURO – Truro Police report no arrests for the past week.
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 7th at 10:31 a.m.
Steve B. Malcolm, 47, of Wellfleet was charged with
Warrant arrest
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 3rd at 10:09 a.m.
Timothy J. McDonald, 44, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 4th at 7:12 a.m.
Ronald W. Cappola Jr., 42, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
Operating after license suspended (subsequent offense)
Intimidating a witness
On August 4th at 12:04 p.m.
Keith Robinson, 33, of Dennis Port was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 4th at 5:52 p.m.
Silas DeSouza, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating without a license
Unregistered vehicle
(editor’s note: The log for August 5th was not posted online)
On December 6th at 1:24 a.m.
Marlon Silva Fernandes, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Operating after license suspended for OUI while OUI
Fail to yield at intersection
On August 8th at 9:23 a.m.
Raymond Joseph Prevost, 28, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 8th at 12:42 p.m.
Jose Oliveira, 44, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (2 counts)
On August 8th at 4:03 p.m.
Jeffrey Murphy Machado, 42, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Trespassing
On August 8th at 9:21 p.m.
Samuel R. Rutledge, 31, of Brockton, MA was charged with
Operating without a license
Uninspected vehicle
On August 9th at 2:12 a.m.
Kasey Brandt Bentley, 32, of Centerville was charged with
Operating negligently to endanger
Assault and battery on a police officer
Resisting arrest
Speeding
On August 9th at 5:00 a.m.
Mark C. Sinawski, 58, of Charlestown, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Operating after license suspended for OUI while OUI
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On August 9th at 6:19 a.m.
Kara J. Rossel, 28, of Marstons Mills was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Leaving the scene of property damage
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 5th at 10:55 p.m.
Joseph James Analoro, 33, of Teaticket was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 6th at 6:28 a.m.
Maureen Pires, 48 of North Falmouth was charged with
Warrant arrest
