Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/17/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 9th at 1:30 p.m.
Barbara JM Grasso, 56, of North Truro was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On August 12th at 5:34 p.m.
Francis R. Mangogna, 34, was charged with
Defrauding a common victualler
Disturbing the peace
On August 13th at 6:19 p.m.
David J. Park, 30, of Los Angeles, CA was charged with
Disorderly conduct
Animal cruelty
Assault and battery
On August 16th at 1:04 a.m.
Asha R. Nagrath, 26, of Harwich was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Fail to stop or yield
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 13th at 6:44 p.m.
Edmund Francis Ahern Jr., 66, of Shrewsbury, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 9th at 12:38 a.m.
Darren A. Brennan, 26, of Fall River, MA was charged with
Operating after license suspended
Fail to stop for police
No inspection sticker
On August 9th at 2:07 p.m.
Brandon Elliott Turner-Odoria, 41, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 9th at 9:15 p.m.
Tristan Mathew Villani, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
On August 11th at 11:11 p.m.
Gustavo Carcheno Dos Santos, 26, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 11th at 12:43 p.m.
Garry Anthony Sanders, 43, of Nantucket was charged with
Warrant arrest (3 counts)
On August 11th at 10:28 p.m.
Thomas Hart, 56, of Milford, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of drugs
On August 15th at 12:46 p.m.
Ethan Bradford Tallman, 23, of Yarmouth Port was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 15th at 9:55 p.m.
Marilyn Dunn, 70, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police
FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 9th at 5:21 p.m.
Gregory W. Pottle, 38, of Chamberburg, PA was charged with
Fugitive from justice
On August 14th at 8:37 p.m.
Wilford Samson, 46, of Hartford, CT was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor
Open container of alcohol in a vehicle
On August 14th at 11:47 p.m.
Cyril J. Pocknett Jr., 46, of Mashpee was charged with
Threatening to commit a crime
Disorderly conduct
Warrant arrest
Data furnished by Falmouth Police