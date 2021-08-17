Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/17/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 9th at 1:30 p.m.

Barbara JM Grasso, 56, of North Truro was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On August 12th at 5:34 p.m.

Francis R. Mangogna, 34, was charged with

Defrauding a common victualler

Disturbing the peace

On August 13th at 6:19 p.m.

David J. Park, 30, of Los Angeles, CA was charged with

Disorderly conduct

Animal cruelty

Assault and battery

On August 16th at 1:04 a.m.

Asha R. Nagrath, 26, of Harwich was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Fail to stop or yield

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 13th at 6:44 p.m.

Edmund Francis Ahern Jr., 66, of Shrewsbury, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Media release furnished by Wellfleet Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 9th at 12:38 a.m.

Darren A. Brennan, 26, of Fall River, MA was charged with

Operating after license suspended

Fail to stop for police

No inspection sticker

On August 9th at 2:07 p.m.

Brandon Elliott Turner-Odoria, 41, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 9th at 9:15 p.m.

Tristan Mathew Villani, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

On August 11th at 11:11 p.m.

Gustavo Carcheno Dos Santos, 26, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 11th at 12:43 p.m.

Garry Anthony Sanders, 43, of Nantucket was charged with

Warrant arrest (3 counts)

On August 11th at 10:28 p.m.

Thomas Hart, 56, of Milford, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of drugs

On August 15th at 12:46 p.m.

Ethan Bradford Tallman, 23, of Yarmouth Port was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 15th at 9:55 p.m.

Marilyn Dunn, 70, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 9th at 5:21 p.m.

Gregory W. Pottle, 38, of Chamberburg, PA was charged with

Fugitive from justice

On August 14th at 8:37 p.m.

Wilford Samson, 46, of Hartford, CT was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor

Open container of alcohol in a vehicle

On August 14th at 11:47 p.m.

Cyril J. Pocknett Jr., 46, of Mashpee was charged with

Threatening to commit a crime

Disorderly conduct

Warrant arrest

Data furnished by Falmouth Police