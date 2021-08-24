Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/24/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 16th at 9:48 p.m.
Kaylee LaMarco, 33, of Eastham was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 20th at 5:49 a.m.
Robert J. Hammel, 57, of West Roxbury was charged with
Trespassing
On August 20th at 8:11 p.m.
Nicholas N. Cannon, 33, of Willow, NH was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 20th at 11:54 p.m.
Dylan E. McGee, 26, of Provincetown was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 21st at 2:04 a.m.
Danielle N. Paige, 46, of Marblehead, MA was charged with
Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)
Operating negligently to endanger
Marked lanes violation
Lights violation
Media release furnished by Provincetown Police
TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:
On August 17th at 5:06 a.m.
John P. Guzman, 42, of Eastham was charged with
Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony
Media release furnished by Truro Police
BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:
On August 17th at 8:41 p.m.
Clifford Joseph Deveau, 50, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault with a dangerous weapon
On August 18th at 11:48 a.m.
Walter Zachariah Daluze, 67, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest (6 counts)
On August 18th at 12:31 p.m.
Nicholas J. Estrella, 37, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 18th at 6:46 p.m.
David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with
Trespassing
On August 19th at 10:37 a.m.
Rebakah Ann Rooney, 47, of Hyannis was charged with
Warrant arrest
On August 20th at 6:44 a.m.
Steven P. Nugent, 40, of Hyannis was charged with
Assault and battery
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
On August 20th at 5:26 p.m.
Sydney M. Speight, 25, of Centerville was charged with
Warrant arrest (7 counts)
On August 21st at 7:15 p.m.
Frank Paul Lind, 42, of Hyannis
Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)
Resisting arrest
Warrant arrest
On August 22nd at 1:02 a.m.
Jacob C. Cline, 36, of Hyannis was charged with
Vandalizing property (2 counts)
On August 22nd at 4:11 p.m.
Allison Nickerson, 34, of Buzzards Bay was cahrged with
Vandalizing property
Disorderly conduct
Resisting arrest
Data furnished by Barnstable Police