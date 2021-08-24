Weekly police department arrests/reports 8/24/21

Editor’s note: This article will be updated as more departments report in so please check back. Under state law, agencies must redact arrests for domestic violence related matters. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

PROVINCETOWN – Provincetown Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 16th at 9:48 p.m.

Kaylee LaMarco, 33, of Eastham was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 20th at 5:49 a.m.

Robert J. Hammel, 57, of West Roxbury was charged with

Trespassing

On August 20th at 8:11 p.m.

Nicholas N. Cannon, 33, of Willow, NH was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 20th at 11:54 p.m.

Dylan E. McGee, 26, of Provincetown was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 21st at 2:04 a.m.

Danielle N. Paige, 46, of Marblehead, MA was charged with

Operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense)

Operating negligently to endanger

Marked lanes violation

Lights violation

Media release furnished by Provincetown Police

TRURO – Truro Police report the following arrest for the past week:

On August 17th at 5:06 a.m.

John P. Guzman, 42, of Eastham was charged with

Breaking and entering a building in the nighttime with intent to commit a felony

Media release furnished by Truro Police

BARNSTABLE – Barnstable Police report the following arrests for the past week:

On August 17th at 8:41 p.m.

Clifford Joseph Deveau, 50, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault with a dangerous weapon

On August 18th at 11:48 a.m.

Walter Zachariah Daluze, 67, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest (6 counts)

On August 18th at 12:31 p.m.

Nicholas J. Estrella, 37, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 18th at 6:46 p.m.

David W. Letsch Jr., 62, of Hyannis was charged with

Trespassing

On August 19th at 10:37 a.m.

Rebakah Ann Rooney, 47, of Hyannis was charged with

Warrant arrest

On August 20th at 6:44 a.m.

Steven P. Nugent, 40, of Hyannis was charged with

Assault and battery

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

On August 20th at 5:26 p.m.

Sydney M. Speight, 25, of Centerville was charged with

Warrant arrest (7 counts)

On August 21st at 7:15 p.m.

Frank Paul Lind, 42, of Hyannis

Disorderly conduct (subsequent offense)

Resisting arrest

Warrant arrest

On August 22nd at 1:02 a.m.

Jacob C. Cline, 36, of Hyannis was charged with

Vandalizing property (2 counts)

On August 22nd at 4:11 p.m.

Allison Nickerson, 34, of Buzzards Bay was cahrged with

Vandalizing property

Disorderly conduct

Resisting arrest

Data furnished by Barnstable Police