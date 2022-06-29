Wellfleet, Eastham Police holding child car seat safety check today

WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police invite you to join Officer Matthew McGue and Eastham Police Sgt. Josh Adams for a Child Car Seat checkpoint today June 29th, at Wellfleet Police Headquarters on Gross Hill Road from 7 AM to 12 PM.
The event is free – and gives parents the opportunity to have their child’s car seat checked for a variety of safety factors including:
• Proper installation
• Determination if this is the proper seat for the child’s size and age
• Check for manufacturer recalls
• Check the car seat’s age and expiration date
Stop by this morning and make sure your precious cargo is protected!
June 28, 2022
