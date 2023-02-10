Wellfleet Fire announces first Deputy Fire Chief



WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard Pauley is pleased to announce that at the January 31st Selectboard meeting the Board voted unanimously to endorse the Chief’s decision to re-classify the Captain/Fire Prevention Officer’s position to Deputy Fire Chief. This is a significant step forward as for the first time in the history of the Department we now have a full-time Deputy Chief. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello on this promotion! Very deserved and well earned! As always, this Department very much appreciates the support of the Selectboard, other Town officials and the residents of our community.