WELLFLEET – From Wellfleet Fire: Wellfleet Fire Chief Richard Pauley is pleased to announce that at the January 31st Selectboard meeting the Board voted unanimously to endorse the Chief’s decision to re-classify the Captain/Fire Prevention Officer’s position to Deputy Fire Chief. This is a significant step forward as for the first time in the history of the Department we now have a full-time Deputy Chief. Congratulations to Deputy Chief Joseph Cappello on this promotion! Very deserved and well earned! As always, this Department very much appreciates the support of the Selectboard, other Town officials and the residents of our community.
Wellfleet Fire announces first Deputy Fire Chief
February 10, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- $11M in ARPA Funds Moves Closer to Boosting Affordable Housing
- NOAA Testing Ropeless Lobster Fishing Gear
- Organs in Exchange for Freedom? Mass. Bill Raises Ethical Concerns
- Provincetown to Host Free COVID Vax Clinic Feb. 13
- Xiarhos Bill Seeks Protection for School Sports Referees
- New Report Outlines State of Substance Use on Cape Cod
- Cape Symphony Goes Back in Time for Roaring 20’s Concert Series
- Local Businesses Celebrate New Hyannis Zoning
- Cape Cod Young Professionals Opens Survey to Shape Strategy
- Falmouth Seeking Public Input on Next Police Chief
- Bourne Bridge Pavement Repairs to Continue Thursday
- Biden in State of Union Exhorts Congress: ‘Finish The job’
- Harwich Officials Offer Recommendations for Opioid Funding