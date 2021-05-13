WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police are reportedly investigating if distracted driving may have led to this crash around 8 AM Wednesday morning. The pickup truck apparently left Pilgrim Springs Road near Cove View Road and struck some trees. Two people in the truck were evaluated for any injuries.
Reader photo. If you see breaking news and can safely take photos or video, please send them to us!
Wellfleet Police investigate Wednesday morning crash
May 12, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
