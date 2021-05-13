You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wellfleet Police investigate Wednesday morning crash

Wellfleet Police investigate Wednesday morning crash

May 12, 2021


WELLFLEET – Wellfleet Police are reportedly investigating if distracted driving may have led to this crash around 8 AM Wednesday morning. The pickup truck apparently left Pilgrim Springs Road near Cove View Road and struck some trees. Two people in the truck were evaluated for any injuries.
