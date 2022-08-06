You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wequaquet Lane in Centerville to close for sewer project

Wequaquet Lane in Centerville to close for sewer project

August 6, 2022


CENTERVILLE – From August 8, 2022 to September 1, 2022, Monday to Friday from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM, Wequaquet Lane will be closed to through traffic from Strawberry Hill Road to Phinney’s Lane to facilitate necessary sewer work. Figure 1 indicates the sewer work zone and anticipated detour route.

A formal road closure and posted detours will be in place. All closed roadways will remain accessible to residents and businesses throughout construction. As always, please slow down and use extreme caution when traveling through the road construction areas, and follow posted safety and detour signs.

