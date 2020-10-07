WEST BARNSTABLE – On Monday, the West Barnstable Fire Department responded to a two car crash at Route 149 and Cedar Street. There were no injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from one of the vehicles. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
West Barnstable Fire responds to crash on Route 149 Monday
October 6, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
