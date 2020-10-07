You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Barnstable Fire responds to crash on Route 149 Monday

West Barnstable Fire responds to crash on Route 149 Monday

October 6, 2020

West Barnstable Fire/CWN

WEST BARNSTABLE – On Monday, the West Barnstable Fire Department responded to a two car crash at Route 149 and Cedar Street. There were no injuries. Firefighters mitigated a fluid spill from one of the vehicles. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 