WEST BARNSTABLE – West Barnstable Fire reports that the Warning Lights and Gates at the West Barnstable RXR Crossing on Route 149 are not working. The Railroad is aware of this. It is possible that these warning systems will be out of service for a week. Trains will approach slowly. However, everyone should slow down & use extra caution when approaching the RXR Crossing.
West Barnstable Fire warns of train signals not working on Route 149
April 7, 2023
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
