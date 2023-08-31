West Nile Virus detected in mosquitos in Eastham



EASTHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is reporting that West Nile Virus has been detected in a sample of mosquitoes collected in Eastham in the area between Hemenway Road and the Fort Hill area on August 24, 2023. This represents the first time that West Nile Virus has been identified in Eastham this season. The positive mosquitoes are Culex pipens/restuans, which are human and bird-biting mosquitoes that generally bite after dark.

The detection of West Nile Virus in Eastham indicates the need for residents and visitors to take appropriate precautions to protect themselves from mosquitoes.

These precautions include the following: remove or drain standing water in gutters, drains, tires and containers; make sure screens on doors and windows are in good condition; if possible, avoid outdoor activities when mosquitoes are most active (generally, from dusk to dawn); if outdoors when mosquitoes are active, wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants and socks and use a mosquito repellent with an EPA registration number on the label. Follow the manufacturer’s recommendations when using repellents and use bug netting on baby carriages and play pens.

More information on Massachusetts Arborvirus can be found here: https://www.mass.gov/…/massachusetts-arbovirus-update...

More information on mosquito and tick borne diseases can be found here: https://www.eastham-ma.gov/249/Mosquito-and-Tick-Information

Any questions please call the Health Department at 508-240-5900.