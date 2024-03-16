West Tisbury, Oak Bluffs Police charge man with unlicensed operation twice in less than an hour



OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs Police report that Friday night at 9:27 PM, their colleagues over at the West Tisbury Police Department stopped a vehicle for traveling 78 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

During the stop it was determined that the 28 year old male operator did not have a driver’s license. The male operator then subsequently received a court summons for unlicensed operation and speeding, and a licensed operator took control of the vehicle.

Approximately 45 minutes later, an Oak Bluffs Police Officer was on New York Avenue when he observed a vehicle travel through the Towanticut Street stop sign without stopping, and proceed to make a left turn on to New York Avenue. Unbeknownst to the Oak Bluffs Officer at the time, this was the same vehicle West Tisbury Police had stopped a short time earlier for going 78 MPH.

The Oak Bluffs Officer initiated a motor vehicle stop and identified the male operator, which turned out to be the same male who was driving in West Tisbury. As a result of the Oak Bluffs Police stop, the male operator was placed under arrest for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at the stop sign.