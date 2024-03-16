You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Tisbury, Oak Bluffs Police charge man with unlicensed operation twice in less than an hour

West Tisbury, Oak Bluffs Police charge man with unlicensed operation twice in less than an hour

March 16, 2024


OAK BLUFFS – Oak Bluffs Police report that Friday night at 9:27 PM, their colleagues over at the West Tisbury Police Department stopped a vehicle for traveling 78 MPH in a 45 MPH zone.

During the stop it was determined that the 28 year old male operator did not have a driver’s license. The male operator then subsequently received a court summons for unlicensed operation and speeding, and a licensed operator took control of the vehicle.

Approximately 45 minutes later, an Oak Bluffs Police Officer was on New York Avenue when he observed a vehicle travel through the Towanticut Street stop sign without stopping, and proceed to make a left turn on to New York Avenue. Unbeknownst to the Oak Bluffs Officer at the time, this was the same vehicle West Tisbury Police had stopped a short time earlier for going 78 MPH.

The Oak Bluffs Officer initiated a motor vehicle stop and identified the male operator, which turned out to be the same male who was driving in West Tisbury. As a result of the Oak Bluffs Police stop, the male operator was placed under arrest for unlicensed operation and failure to stop at the stop sign.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: , ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 