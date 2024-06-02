You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / West Tisbury Police seek suspect in church vandalism

West Tisbury Police seek suspect in church vandalism

June 2, 2024


WEST TISBURY – The West Tisbury Police Department is seeking assistance identifying this individual in relationship to an incident of vandalism at a church. Please reach out to the department at 508–693–0020 or the Regional Emergency Communication Center at 508–693–1212.

