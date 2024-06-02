WEST TISBURY – The West Tisbury Police Department is seeking assistance identifying this individual in relationship to an incident of vandalism at a church. Please reach out to the department at 508–693–0020 or the Regional Emergency Communication Center at 508–693–1212.
West Tisbury Police seek suspect in church vandalism
June 2, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Theater Apologizes For Comments By Jaws Actor
- Yarmouth Housing Authority Subject Of Open Meeting Law Complaint
- Provincetown Holding Active Shooter Training
- Two Vacant Seats On Truro Select Board Decided
- Cape Cod Man Pleads Guilty In Federal Stock Fraud Case
- VIDEO: Sunday Journal – “Buck” the Pirate (Chris Shultz) Talks Pirate Festival This Weekend and Next
- Heroes In Transition To Hold Veterans Open House Discussing Equine Therapy Programs
- Cyanobacteria Alert for Boland Pond, Orleans
- VIDEO: They’re fun and spectacular, but whale watches also aim to be educational
- Red Jacket Resorts Wraps $40 Million Renovation
- Best Buddies Challenge Bike Ride Returns To Craigville Beach On Saturday
- Positions Filled For Massachusetts Coastal Resiliency Plan
- VIDEO: “Dr. Beach” Talks Best Beaches on Cape Cod