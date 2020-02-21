West Wareham man facing drug charges after early morning raid

WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: In an early-morning raid by Wareham Police detectives and patrol officers, assisted by New Bedford Police detectives and Massachusetts State Police troopers assigned to the Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section, Khyron Thompson (30), of West Wareham, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a Class “A” drug, subsequent offense, and possession with intent to distribute a Class “B” drug, subsequent offense. In addition, he also had an active warrant from the New Bedford District Court.

Detectives executed the search warrant on Friday, February 21, after investigating illegal narcotic sales from an apartment in Building C, Cranberry Manor apartments, 2220 Cranberry Highway. During the raid detectives confiscated suspected fentanyl and crack cocaine, a quantity of cash, a digital scale and assorted baggies.

Mr. Thompson was held at Wareham Police headquarters and later transported to Wareham District Court.