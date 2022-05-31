West Yarmouth man arrested for drunk driving after crashing into parked vehicles

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that on Sunday at approximately 2:15 AM, officers were dispatched to the area of Suffolk Avenue in West Yarmouth for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving several parked cars.

Upon arrival, Officers observed several vehicles with damage. One vehicle, a brown Ford Explorer had heavy front-end damage. Michael Hollister, age 23, was operating the Explorer when he drifted out of the travel lane and struck the parked vehicles. The force of the impact pushed one parked vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, into the other parked vehicle.

Officers investigated the crash and determined that Hollister was impaired. Hollister was placed under arrest for Operating a Motor Vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Hollister was also charged with Negligent Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

The incident is under investigation by the Yarmouth Police Department.



Photos by Yarmouth Police/CWN