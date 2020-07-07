You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Westfield Man arrested for 2nd Offense OUI in Yarmouth

Westfield Man arrested for 2nd Offense OUI in Yarmouth

July 7, 2020

Eric Moller

YARMOUTH – On Tuesday at approximately 1:22 AM, Officer Liam Breen observed a motor vehicle traveling east in the westbound lane on Route 28 in South Yarmouth. Officer Breen initiated a motor vehicle stop and identified the operator as Eric Moller, 56, of Westfield Massachusetts. After a roadside investigation Moller was placed under arrest for operating under the influence of alcohol. Moller was transported to the Yarmouth Police Department for processing. Moeller was charged with operating under the influence of liquor (2nd offense), operating negligently to endanger and marked lanes violation.

