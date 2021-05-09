You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wild scene in Harwich overnight as car crashes into pole, two parked cars and ends up on fire hydrant

Wild scene in Harwich overnight as car crashes into pole, two parked cars and ends up on fire hydrant

May 9, 2021

HARWICH – It was a wild scene on Route 39 in Harwich shortly after midnight Sunday. A car apparently went out of control, striking a utility pole and two parked vehicles before coming to rest on a fire hydrant. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Orleans Road (Route 39). The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Harwich Police are investigating what led up to the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 