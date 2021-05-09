HARWICH – It was a wild scene on Route 39 in Harwich shortly after midnight Sunday. A car apparently went out of control, striking a utility pole and two parked vehicles before coming to rest on a fire hydrant. The incident happened in the 1600 block of Orleans Road (Route 39). The driver was evaluated by EMTs. Harwich Police are investigating what led up to the crash.
Wild scene in Harwich overnight as car crashes into pole, two parked cars and ends up on fire hydrant
May 9, 2021
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Marine Life Photojournalist to Give Free Virtual Lecture
- Local Man Builds Vacation Location for Children with Cancer
- Animals Face Anxiety as Owners Go Back to Work
- Pfizer Aims for Full FDA Approval of Vaccine
- Monomoy High Hosting In-Person Prom and Graduation
- Steamship Authority Terminal Employee Positive for COVID
- Sunday Journal – Animal Rescue League Of Boston
- Sunday Journal – Massachusetts Military Support Foundation
- Sunday Journal – Tommy’s Place
- UPDATE: US Job Growth Slows Sharply in Sign of Hiring Struggles
- State Sues Marketing Firm for Role in Opioid Crisis
- Hyannis Road Closure Starts Friday Morning
- Wellfleet Youth Film Festival Begins Friday