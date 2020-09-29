Willow Street to be closed at RXR crossing in Yarmouth for track replacement

YARMOUTH – Yarmouth Police report that Manafort Transit a railroad company will be replacing the railroad tracks Project location: Willow Street at the Railroad crossing

Estimated Start Date of Work: October 2, 2020 at 7:00 AM.

Hours of Operation: October 2 at 7:00am until October 5th at 12:00 AM.

Description of Traffic Management: Police Details will be on site at all times. There will be detours as you will not be able to cross the railroad tracks. There will be NO tum around it is suggested to use Exit 8 Union Street to reach Route 6A. Local businesses will be open.

Estimated Duration of Work: October 2 through October 4th

Please direct questions or concerns to John Furlong Manafort Transit Office at 781-328-2365

PLEASE NOTE ***Drivers who are traveling through the affected areas should expect delays, reduce speed, and use caution. Drivers should seek an alternate route. All scheduled work is weather dependent.