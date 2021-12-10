Wind Advisory 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM Sunday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

345 PM EST Fri Dec 10 2021

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM SATURDAY TO 5 AM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…In Massachusetts, Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties. In Rhode Island, Block Island RI County.

* WHEN…From 1 PM Saturday to 5 AM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.