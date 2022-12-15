Wind Advisory 7 AM to 10 PM Friday

Wind Advisory
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
325 AM EST Thu Dec 15 2022
…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 10 PM EST FRIDAY…
* WHAT…East winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.
* WHEN…From 7 AM to 10 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.