Wind Advisory 7 AM to 7 PM Saturday; Fire Weather Watch for Saturday



Wind Advisory

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

358 PM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EDT SATURDAY…

* WHAT…Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA, Dukes MA and Nantucket MA Counties.

* WHEN…From 7 AM to 7 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS…Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Fire Weather Watch

URGENT – FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA

414 PM EDT Fri Oct 9 2020

…FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING FOR CENTRAL AND EASTERN MASSACHUSETTS AS WELL AS NORTHERN AND EASTERN RHODE ISLAND…

The National Weather Service in Boston/Norton has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Saturday morning through Saturday evening.

* AFFECTED AREA…Central and eastern Massachusetts as well as northern and eastern Rhode Island.

* TIMING…Late Saturday morning through early Saturday evening

* WINDS…Southwest 15 to 20 mph with gusts between 35 and 45 mph. Strongest of those wind gusts will be towards the Cape and Islands.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY…Minimum values will range from 40 to 60 percent during the afternoon.

* TEMPERATURES…Generally in 70s during the afternoon.

* IMPACTS…Dry weather and gusty winds will result in critical fire weather conditions.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.