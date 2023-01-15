Updated 10:30 AM: Slippery conditions likely contribute multiple crashes on Rt. 6 as wind gusts cause power issues across Cape Cod

CAPE COD – Wind gusts as strong as 54 MPH in Dennis and 53 MPH in Sandwich are causing issues on Cape Cod Sunday morning. Tree limbs damaged a pole on Gilbert Lane in Harwich knocking out power to 400 Eversource customers. Slippery travel may have been a factor in an earlier traffic crash in Orleans that knocked out power to 446 customers. A winter weather advisory and a wind advisory are in effect.

9:00 AM update: A two vehicle head-on crash was reported on Route 6 in Harwich just west of exit 82 (Route 124). 4 people were transport to Cape Cod Hospital for further evaluation. Traffic was completely blocked up in the area. Mass State Police were reporting slippery conditions in the area.

9:30 AM update: Another crash reported on Route 6 eastbound in Dennis (above) about a mile before exit 78 (Route 134). The vehicle reportedly struck a guardrail and went down an embankment into some shallow water in the median. A Hariwch ambulance returning from the hospital came upon the scene. Firefighter Andrew Riker is seen rescuing the uninjured driver. Reports of other vehicles sliding off the road in the Dennis-Yarmouth area were also coming in.

10:00 AM update: Another vehicle off Route 6 eastbound before exit 68 (Route 132). No injury reported. 128 customers without power in Falmouth due to storm related issues.

10:30 AM update: Reports of crashes on the upper Cape including a rollover on Route 28 near Route 151. No serious injuries.

CWN will update this article as needed.