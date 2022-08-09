You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Wind whipped brush fire breaks out along Sandwich Road in Bourne

Wind whipped brush fire breaks out along Sandwich Road in Bourne

August 9, 2022

Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a site along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. No injuries were reported.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 