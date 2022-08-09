BOURNE – A brush fire fanned by strong winds made for quite a site along Sandwich Road in Bourne early Tuesday afternoon. Upwards to an acre was burned. No injuries were reported.
Wind whipped brush fire breaks out along Sandwich Road in Bourne
August 9, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
