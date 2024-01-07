EASTHAM – Eastham Police reported a large tree down on Massasoit Road by Steele Road Sunday morning. Cruisers shutdown traffic while DPW crews cut up and removed the tree. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 PM with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.
Winds blow large tree down on Massasoit Road in Eastham
January 7, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
