Winds blow large tree down on Massasoit Road in Eastham

Winds blow large tree down on Massasoit Road in Eastham

January 7, 2024

Eastham Police/CWN

EASTHAM – Eastham Police reported a large tree down on Massasoit Road by Steele Road Sunday morning. Cruisers shutdown traffic while DPW crews cut up and removed the tree. A Wind Advisory remains in effect until 10 PM with gusts up to 50 MPH possible.

