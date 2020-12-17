Winter storm delivers snow, rain, wind to Cape Cod & Islands

Cape Cod Winter Storm ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 5

The first snowstorm of the season began impacting Cape Cod & the Islands late Wednesday night with heavy snow that began changing to mixed precipitation in the early morning hours of Thursday.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Warning and Coastal Flood Advisory through Thursday afternoon with rain and snow on the Cape eventually changing back to all snow late in the day.

Total accumulations of 3 to 5 inches were expected in the Mid-Cape, 4 to 8 on the Upper Cape and lesser amounts on the Outer Cape and Nantucket.

Just before dawn, snow began mixing with rain across several parts of Cape Cod and winds were blowing out of the east at 20 mph, with gusts to 30 mhp. There were no significant reports of power outages.

Snow total reports from the National Weather Service included 6.5 inches in West Falmouth, 6.2 inches in Sandwich, 4.5 inches in Barnstable and 3 inches in Dennis.

Click here for a list of closings from CapeCod.com

Areas north and west of Cape Cod could see well over a foot of snow by the time it ends later on Thursday.

Right along the water, there was the chance of minor coastal flooding, especially on north and northeast facing shorelines from Plymouth County to Cape Cod Bay, in Nantucket Harbor and on Martha’s Vineyard from Vineyard Haven to Oak Bluffs and Edgartown.

Once the storm clears out, forecasters are calling for mostly cloudy skies on Friday and sunshine on Saturday with highs in the upper 30’s.

Photos by Jane Sheehy Emplit