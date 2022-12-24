You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Winter Weather Advisory issued for ocean effect snow until 1 PM Sunday as power crews make progress

Its Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas: Winter Weather Advisory issued for ocean effect snow until 1 PM Sunday as power crews make progress

December 24, 2022

The scene in Falmouth Saturday. Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN (used with permission)

CAPE COD – Ocean effect snow is falling on parts of Cape Cod Saturday. Slippery travel is possible in some areas. Meanwhile Eversource crews have restored all large outages with just isolated ones remaining.


Winter Weather Advisory

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Boston/Norton MA
1246 PM EST Sat Dec 24 2022

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST SUNDAY…

* WHAT…Periods of Ocean effect Snow through Sunday morning. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 5 inches with amounts varying considerably over short distances. Most of the snow accumulations will occur in the Falmouth to Hyannis areas with little if any accumulations in the Wellfleet to Provincetown areas. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE…Barnstable MA County.

* WHEN…Until 1 PM EST Sunday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions and poor visibility at times.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 