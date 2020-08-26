Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Falmouth shortly after 6 PM Wednesday. The incident happened at a Condo complex off Woods Hole Road. The victim was reportedly partially pinned by the vehicle and firefighters had to use airbags to lift the vehicle off the woman who was then taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.