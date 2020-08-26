FALMOUTH – A woman was seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a car in Falmouth shortly after 6 PM Wednesday. The incident happened at a Condo complex off Woods Hole Road. The victim was reportedly partially pinned by the vehicle and firefighters had to use airbags to lift the vehicle off the woman who was then taken to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to a trauma center. Falmouth Police are investigating the incident. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman airlifted after being pinned by vehicle in Falmouth
August 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Cape Sees Additional Coronavirus Death
- Scientists to Gauge Presence of White Sharks off Maine
- Barnstable Town Clerk Happy with Early Voting Turnout
- Virtual Hearing Planned on Rail Trail Extension
- Take Care Cape Cod Promotes Local Well-Being
- Mike Walk Fundraiser for Autism Research, Education Starts Thursday
- Hyannis Main Street Business Improvement District Receives Grant
- AAA: Gas Down One Cent for Third Week in a Row
- Massachusetts Approved for Lost Wages Assistance Grant
- Latest Coronavirus Numbers Reported by State
- Nantucket Health Officials Urge Community to Follow COVID Guidelines
- Cape Cod Real Estate Boom Leads to Over-Asking Price Deals
- State Announces Revised Minimum Requirements For Child Care