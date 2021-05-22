You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman airlifted after fall from horse in Falmouth

Woman airlifted after fall from horse in Falmouth

May 22, 2021

FALMOUTH – A woman was injured in a fall from a horse in Naushon Island off Woods Hole late Saturday morning. The victim was put on a backboard and brought into Woods Hole by boat. Rescuers called for a MedFlight helicopter to land at Falmouth Hospital to fly the victim to a trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.

