Woman airlifted after near drowning in Truro

TRURO – A woman reportedly nearly drowned in a pool in Truro late Monday morning. The incident happened at the Cape View Motel on Route 6. CPR was performed and the victim was resuscitated and rushed by ambulance to the Marconi Site in Wellfleet to meet a MedFlight helicopter for transport to a trauma center.

Statement from Truro Police: On Tuesday, June 29, 2021 at approximately 11:12 AM, the Truro Public Safety Dispatch Center received a 911 call from a guest of the Cape View Motel, reporting an unresponsive adult female in the pool. The female was pulled from the pool by guests. Truro Rescue and Police responded and performed CPR on the 57 year old female. The female was transported to a Boston area hospital for further treatment.