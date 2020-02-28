Woman charged with OUI after crashing into building in Wareham

WAREHAM – On Wednesday, February 26, at 5:29 p.m., Wareham Police Officers Aaron Pacheco and Blaise Lalli were dispatched to Liquors ‘N More, 18 Tobey Road, for a report of a vehicle which had struck the building twice. Officers located the vehicle near the business, with a female operator sitting in the driver’s seat.

After a brief investigation, Kerrianne Rapozo, 39, of Wareham, was placed under arrest for leaving the scene of an accident, possession of an open container of alcohol in a vehicle, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and operating under the influence 2nd offense. The damage to the building appeared minor.

In other police news, on Monday, February 24, Officers Lorenzo Grosso and Charles Pillsbury arrested Kenneth Tavares, 55, of East Falmouth. The arrest was made after Officer Grosso had developed information that Mr. Tavares could be located at the Rosewood Motel, and that he had four warrants for his arrest. At about 10:45 p.m. the two officers went to the motel and placed him into custody without incident.