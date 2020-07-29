You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Woman escapes serious injury after cellphone battery explodes at Harwich nursing home

July 28, 2020

Jake O’Callaghan/CWN

HARWICH – A woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a cellphone battery reportedly exploded causing some minor burns to her hand. It happened about 7 PM at the Wingate of Harwich nursing home on Headwaters Drive. According to reports, the resulting fire was quickly put out. Further details were not immediately available.

