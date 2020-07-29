HARWICH – A woman was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a cellphone battery reportedly exploded causing some minor burns to her hand. It happened about 7 PM at the Wingate of Harwich nursing home on Headwaters Drive. According to reports, the resulting fire was quickly put out. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman escapes serious injury after cellphone battery explodes at Harwich nursing home
July 28, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
