BREWSTER – Rescuers rushed to a location on Millstone Road in Brewster shortly after 2 PM after reports a woman was down on the side of the road after apparently trying to stop her rolling vehicle. Luckily she was not seriously injured but was taken to Cape Cod Hospital for evaluation. The vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole and suffered minor damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Woman escapes serious injury trying to stop rolling vehicle in Brewster
August 13, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
